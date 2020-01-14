PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 80,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,656. The company has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $557,332 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.