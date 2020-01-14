Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 733,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,338. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

