Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 166.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

PNFP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 35,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,994. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.