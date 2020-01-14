PipeHawk (LON:PIP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

PipeHawk plc (LON:PIP) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), approximately 197,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 79,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

About PipeHawk (LON:PIP)

PipeHawk plc engages in the development, assembly, and sale of ground probing radar (GPR) equipment, and test system solutions; and provision of GPR based services and the undertaking of complementary research and development assignments in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Utility Detection and Mapping Services; Development, Assembly and Sale of GPR Equipment; and Automation and Test System Solutions segments.

