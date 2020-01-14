PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in December

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in PJT Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 92.1% in the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PJT Partners by 5,476.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PJT Partners by 655.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

PJT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

