PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $49.00 at Buckingham Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.23 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 92.1% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5,476.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 655.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

