Planning Directions Inc. Purchases Shares of 852 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $169.56 and a one year high of $255.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

