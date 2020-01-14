Planning Directions Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 81,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,951,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 81 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $118.76 and a 1-year high of $147.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7993 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

