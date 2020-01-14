Planning Directions Inc. Sells 895 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,725. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $82.27 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

