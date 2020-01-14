POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. POA has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $135,433.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

