PopularCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 274.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 272.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $276,437.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00644908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00076716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010252 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009160 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,989,446,157 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

