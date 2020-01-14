Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PTMN stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,368. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 79,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $164,188.18. Insiders acquired 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

