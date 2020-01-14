Power Ledger Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Kyber Network and Kucoin. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Bittrex, ABCC, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Upbit, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Huobi, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

