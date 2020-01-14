PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.78. 50,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,977. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

