PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 13,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Motco raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

VSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

