PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.25. The stock had a trading volume of 199,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $301.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

