PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. 178,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

