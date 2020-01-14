Primo Water’s (PRMW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Water has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

