Professional Planning Invests $1.36 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

