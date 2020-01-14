Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $51.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
