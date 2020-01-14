Propy (PRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,348.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Propy has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $86,348.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,173,586 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

