ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.62, 162,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 229,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DOG)

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

