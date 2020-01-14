ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.80, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 1.67% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

