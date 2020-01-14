ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.33 and last traded at $121.33, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Consumer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 5.90% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCC)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

