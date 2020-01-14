ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.34 and last traded at $87.34, approximately 132 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.441 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

