ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Shares Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73, 3 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

