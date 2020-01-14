ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.78% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

