ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Trading 0.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.35, 13,923 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 16,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Get ProShares UltraShort Real Estate alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 3.04% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.