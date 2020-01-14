ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Trading 0.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.35, 13,923 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 16,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
About ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.
