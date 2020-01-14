ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.95

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 84138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.5% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 224,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

