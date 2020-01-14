ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.95

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 84138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
