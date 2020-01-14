ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.66, approximately 373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.
About ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)
ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.