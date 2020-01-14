ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.66, approximately 373 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Get ProShares UltraShort Utilities alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.47% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.