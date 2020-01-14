Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.52.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.
