ProxyNode Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $104,588.00 and $16.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00964153 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000707 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 148,852,543 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

