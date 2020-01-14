PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PSB traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.