Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 2,640,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,522,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The stock has a market cap of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

