PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $779.06 million and a PE ratio of -97.50. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.87.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

