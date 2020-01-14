Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.12. 1,895,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 17.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

