QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $372,566.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $372,566.00 and $492,099.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

