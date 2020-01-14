Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of QNTO opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

