Quartix (LON:QTX) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Monday.

Get Quartix alerts:

QTX stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 million and a PE ratio of 29.04. Quartix has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.