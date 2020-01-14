Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUMU. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

