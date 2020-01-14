Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.31

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 22299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $89.43 million and a PE ratio of 436.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

