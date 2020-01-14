Radium Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00005183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $459.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,926,997 coins and its circulating supply is 3,917,136 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

