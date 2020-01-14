Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 373,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 578,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in Radware by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.