Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered Range Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NYSE RRC opened at $4.62 on Monday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Range Resources by 23.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 66,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

