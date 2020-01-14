Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,015,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727,423. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.