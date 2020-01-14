Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,830,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,084. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

