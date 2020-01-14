Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 2.24% of Fulgent Genetics worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 191,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,653. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLGT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

