Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,163% compared to the typical volume of 142 call options.

In related news, Director David Pace acquired 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,811.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,274. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

