Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 989,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. 213,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

