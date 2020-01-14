Regency Mines (LON:RGM) Shares Down 6.5%

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), 563,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $440,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Regency Mines (LON:RGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider James Parsons purchased 727,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £21,818.19 ($28,700.59).

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

